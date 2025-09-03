The 51st State with Guest Maureen Steele

Maureen Steele is co-founder of American Made Action, and is an activist, columnist and paralegal who's been on the front lines of the fight against the billion dollar racket of de facto state sanctioned child kidnapping better known by the sanitized name of Child Protective Services (CPS) and is helping to bring national attention and legal firepower to a case that exposes the CPS machine for what it truly is — a profit-driven child removal industry.

American Made Action’s upcoming book, The CPS Pipeline: State-Sanctioned Kidnapping, will further document the machinery that profits from destroying families — and why it must be dismantled. Their movie is titled Taken: State Sanctioned Kidnapping

