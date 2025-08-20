Jason Q Citizen & The 51st State

Jason Q Citizen & The 51st State

The 51st State with guest Dr John Brady

Forensic Psychologist, Criminologist, Author - Mind control, killer instinct and inside the criminal mind
Aug 20, 2025
As both a California licensed forensic psychologist and a Doctor of Criminology from Berkeley, Dr John Brady brings a unique blend of professional knowledge and over a quarter of a century of experience. Whether it be impulse control disorders, including sexual molestation and shoplifting have been central areas of Dr. Brady’s professional attention.

It has been more than fifty years since presidential hopeful Robert F. Kennedy, RFK, was murdered at the fashionable Ambassador Hotel in L.A. only five years after his brother John F. Kennedy was assassinated in Dallas. The alleged shooter who gunned down RFK, the man with an odd name, Sirhan Bishara Sirhan, (Sirhan) a twenty-four-year old Palestinian was apprehended at the scene of the crime with the smoking gun still in his hand leading to the conclusion that this seemingly was an open and shut case, or was it?

For twenty-five years Dr. Brady has had the privilege of providing of psychological services to hundreds of forensic clients, some who were falsely accused—especially in sex cases. He continues to work with fifty or so top criminal defense attorneys in California, with preparation of cases including comprehensive psychological-testing evaluations and court testimony.

His website HERE

Shop Psychological DNA RFK book HERE

