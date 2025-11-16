Jason Q Citizen & The 51st State

The 51st State: With Expat & (Ret) Lt Col. Alistair Pope EP.50

Living in Asia and analysis of Australian political strategy
Nov 16, 2025

Lt.Col (Ret) Alistair Pope emigrated from Glasgow, Scotland to Perth, WA in 1964. He was selected for Officer Training at Scheyville and graduated as a 2LT in 1967.

He served in Vietnam, Indonesia and PNG, and as a sub-unit Commander in 3rd Brigade. Three years after graduating from Army Staff College, Queenscliff, he was promoted to the senior officer rank of LtCol.

After 20-years-service he retired from the Australian Army and founded his own business working internationally as a Project Manager in the energy, oil & gas, biotechnology and telecommunications industries until his retirement.

Alistair has had 200+ articles published in publications such as The Scheyvillian, Strategy & Tactics, World at War, Modern War and Quadrant Online.

