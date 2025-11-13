The 51st State with Author, Combat Vet and ex CIA Ops Officer Adam Hardage

How do we know what to teach our kids, when we don’t what jobs there will be?

Adam Hardage is a combat veteran, former CIA Operations Officer, and nationally recognized voice on leadership, national security, and the future of America’s children in an AI-driven world. A graduate of the U.S. Air Force Academy, Hardage spent over a decade conducting sensitive covert operations across the Middle East and Europe, speaking multiple languages including Arabic. He is the author of The Alpha Blueprint: Preparing the Next Generation for an A.I. Future

For those that know my work, you will know I will delve deep into my guests past and work out they tick, what they know and what pearls of wisdom they can provide us from their perspective, as it pertains to a BETTER outcome. This is most definitely THAT interview - Jason

Foreword by Lt. General Michael T. Flynn, retired Director of the Defense Intelligence Agency and National Security Advisor to the President of the United States. -- “I endorse both this work and the man behind it. Adam Hardage has proven his loyalty to this Republic in the shadows of intelligence, in the face of cancel culture, and now in the public square. He is a patriot, a fighter, a man of faith, and integrity. America needs men like him.”

Perfect for parents, young adults, teens, truth-seekers, and anyone tired of being lied to, this short, punchy book will make you laugh, make you angry, and most importantly—make you ready. Whether you are raising children or navigating the uncertainties of an AI-powered world yourself, this book offers the mindset, faith, and discipline required to stand strong in the storm.



Honest, entertaining, and unflinchingly direct, it reminds us that the cavalry isn’t coming—because YOU are the cavalry.