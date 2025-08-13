The 51st State: With Australian Veteran John Armfield

John Armfield is a highly decorated former Royal Australian Navy Clearance Diver, dedicated community volunteer, and passionate advocate for truth, accountability, and justice.

John joined the Royal Australian Navy in 2003, where he completed some of the most demanding and rigorous training in the Australian Defence Force, including specialist Clearance Diver courses, Explosive Ordnance Disposal, and leadership training. Over 20 years of service, he was promoted to Petty Officer, leading specialist teams in high-risk operations across the Middle East and humanitarian missions throughout the Pacific.

John was one of 346 witnesses who shared their stories to the Royal Commission into Defence and Veteran Suicides. His brother Andrew suffered PTSD and took his own life in 2011. John fights for justice, understanding and prevention.