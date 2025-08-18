The 51st State: Natural Law, A.I with Rob McMullan

Rob McMullan embodies the entrepreneurial spirit vital to Queensland’s prosperity.

Holding a degree from the Queensland Conservatorium, Rob has balanced his artistic pursuits with active political engagement over the past decade. As an official spokesperson for the U.S.-based Natural Law Institute, he has delivered public appearances and participated in widely viewed podcasts discussing natural law, philosophy and political theory. His commitment to public service was evident in his 2022 candidacy for the federal seat of Griffith under the United Australia Party, where he led volunteer teams, organised community events and represented party policies on ABC radio.

This discussion is to understand why we have laws, why we need them, where come unstuck and why the world just does not sit right at this point in history. Rob McMullan will bring to the table an understanding of what Natural law is an apply it in real life situations to better understand the world and why if some people in society are served and others are not, that natural law is not working.