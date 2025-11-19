The 51st State: MAHA Action President & Publisher - Tony Lyons

The junk food industry has pulled off a sleight of hand. For decades, nutrition research has linked processed foods to obesity, diabetes, heart disease, cancer, dementia, mental health disorders, and more. But these same researchers fail to offer a definition of processed food rooted in the actual building blocks of these products.

Instead, they give us rating systems. For example, the Tuft’s Food Compass, which originally rated Lucky Charms as healthier than steak. That kind of “nutrition science” isn’t science at all. It’s policy by corporate influence, reinforced by captured agencies and well-funded university departments. Food corporations don’t want us to have a clear, actionable definition, because if we knew what to avoid, we just might avoid it.

That’s why defining processed food is a major priority for MAHA — and for HHS Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr., who recognizes that without clarity, real change is impossible. Monied interests don’t want consumers to know when they’re buying products loaded with cheap, junk-food ingredients. My interest is making it clear.

Tony Lyons is the Director of MAHA Action, a national movement dedicated to reversing the chronic disease epidemic and driving meaningful reform in U.S. public health policy. He is also the President of Skyhorse Publishing, an independent publishing house known for its bold, wide-ranging titles across health, politics, and current affairs