Igor Lopatonok is an internationally recognized, award winning Ukrainian-American film director and producer, celebrated for his bold documentary films that tackle geopolitical and historical subjects

He is widely known for his collaborations with Oscar-winning filmmaker Oliver Stone, through which he has brought alternative perspectives on global events to international audiences including Ukraine on Fire, Revealing Ukraine and his latest, Iran,: The Great Game

We discuss the complicated situations in Iran, Russia, Ukraine and the USA where filmmaker Igor Lopatonok discusses why his mentor Oliver Stone encouraged him to direct his own film and why Stone voted for Biden despite Igor supporting MAGA.

Igor is asked to paint a picture of hope despite the upheaval, blood loss and permanent battles. He struggles but he provides spiritual connection and reveals another project called Legacy about Bobby Kennedy Jr.

You will love this interview or your money back!