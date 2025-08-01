The 51st State: How do you solve a problem like Mariya's?

On the day when declassified documents reveal a plot by the FBI to knowingly use false information to attempt to take down the President of the United States, one realizes that if you go against the system, anyone can bear the brunt of absolute power using all its resources including complicitness in unlawful acts to prevent your alternate view or dissent. They will stop at nothing and file on until you submit.

The same happened to Mariya Shmandiy who spent 13 days in custody, denied bail for a charge that had a $1000 fine. After 18 months the state dropped the charges but not before they almost destroyed her life. She lives to tell the story and it provides a warning that anyone can end up in this predicament.

This is no longer one person's problem, but all of ours.