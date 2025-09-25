The 51st State: Extended News Special

Multiple ICE agents killed at Texas facility, killer dead as a result of self inflicted gunshot wound, named as 29 year old Joshua Jahn...

MSM reporting James Comey expected to be indicted within days....

Google joins X and Meta in removing censorship controls citing Biden admin overreach...

Jimmy Kimmel returns to screens , sheds a tear for himself and forgets about one side of censorship.

Tylenol, Autism and Robert De Niro on Jimmy Kimmel, the Tribeca Film Festival owner who promised to play Vaxxed now making fun of autism despite his own son Elliott having autism and him believing the cause.

Josh Bernstein-is a TV Talk Show Host, News Anchor and Political Commentator. Josh has been a guest on over 4,000 radio shows over the last 11 years and has been called a “political savant” by the late American radio legend Barry Farber.