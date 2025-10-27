The 51st State: Ep.46 'Controligarchs'

Seamus Bruner is the Director of Research at the Government Accountability Institute (GAI). He has collaborated with investigative journalist Peter Schweizer since 2011 and joined GAI in 2013, contributing research and support to multiple New York Times bestsellers.

Bruner’s work has appeared on the front pages of The New York Times, Wall Street Journal, and Washington Post, and has led to several 60 Minutes exposés. He is also the author of several books including Compromised: How Money & Politics Drive FBI Corruption (2018), Fallout: Nuclear Bribes, Russian Spies, and Washington Lies (2020), and Controligarchs: Exposing the Billionaire Class, Their Secret Deals, and the Globalist Plot to Dominate Your Life (2023).

Imagine a world where you own nothing and rent everything. Your diet is made up of insect protein. You’re allowed only one child, and your financial and medical data are instantly uploaded to a centralized government database via a microchip under your skin.

In Controligarchs, investigative journalist Seamus Bruner issues a powerful warning: this dystopian future is exactly what the global elites led by the World Economic Forum—are actively building.

Bruner, whose investigations have triggered multiple FBI and congressional probes into political elites like the Clintons and the Bidens, exposes the billionaires quietly consolidating control over your food, your data, your home, your choices and your future.

Inside this explosive book, you’ll uncover:

● Bill Gates’s $11.7 billion food takeover and why he’s buying up U.S. farmland

● Mark Zuckerberg’s $36 billion social reengineering agenda to trap you in tech addiction

● Jeff Bezos’s $1.2 billion plan to surveil your “smart” home while cashing in on climate mandates

● The Soros family’s strategy to influence elections and reshape society for the next 50 years

● Klaus Schwab’s Davos club, where 25 WEF members worth over $10 trillion wield more power than many governments

Drawing from financial filings, insider documents, and corporate records, Controligarchs pulls back the curtain on the most powerful globalists and their life-altering schemes.

This is a must-read for anyone who values American independence, personal freedom, and the right to think, eat, and live without elite interference.