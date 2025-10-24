Jason Q Citizen & The 51st State

Jason Q Citizen & The 51st State

Playback speed
×
Share post
Share post at current time
0:00
/
0:00
Transcript
3
2

The 51st State Ep45 - JFK Assassination - where to from here?

With the world's leading expert on the subject, Jim Dieugenio
Jason Q Citizen's avatar
Jason Q Citizen
Oct 24, 2025
3
2
Share
Transcript

Russia released its 350 page document on JFK’s assassination. We are told the US has released all of their files, but have they?

James (Jim) DiEugenio has an MA in history from California State University Northridge. He is a retired teacher who has written or co-edited four books on the assassinations of the sixties: Destiny Betrayed, The Assassinations, The JFK Assassination: The Evidence Today and JFK Revisited.

The last volume is the companion piece to Oliver Stone’s two recent documentaries on the Kennedy assassination, JFK Revisited: Through the Looking Glass, and JFK: Destiny Betrayed. Jim wrote the screenplays for both of those films. He has lectured widely and made many appearances on many broadcast programs about the subject. He is the editor and publisher of the online journal KennedysandKing.com.

Jason Q Citizen & The 51st State is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support my work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.

Discussion about this video

User's avatar
© 2025 Jason Q Citizen
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture