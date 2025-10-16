Jason Q Citizen & The 51st State

Jason Q Citizen & The 51st State

The 51st State: Ep 41 Australian and US News & Analysis

With Josh Bernstein
Oct 16, 2025
BREAKING NEWS:

Is rejecting Net Zero the key to building a resistance to globalist politics?

Candace Owens has VISA rejected to visit Australia.

Netanyahu to face court over 2019 corruption charges

Prince Andrew now questioned by MSM over Epstein lies..

Aussie birthrates continue to decline as Government relies on immigration to prop up ‘Ponzi scheme’

Commentator Josh Epstein joins me for the weekly US roundup.

