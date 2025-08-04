Jason Q Citizen & The 51st State

Jason Q Citizen & The 51st State

The 51st State: Elizabeth Hart:

Informed Consent, rejected FOI requests and Civil Conscription
Jason Q Citizen
Aug 04, 2025
Elizabeth Hart is an independent researcher investigating the vaccine industry and conflicts of interest in vaccination policy. She is questioning the ever-increasing number of vaccine products and revaccinations on the taxpayer-funded 'womb to tomb' vaccination schedule, and the conflicts of interest of people influencing vaccination policy via groups such as the Australian Technical Advisory Group on Immunisation (ATAGI). During the Covid years, she has undertaken extensive correspondence seeking accountability for the grossly disproportionate and ill-targeted Covid-19 response, including challenging vaccine mandates and the evidence for the so-called 'emergency'. 

