The 51st State at the White House

Jason crosses to the White House to catch up with independent journalist Corinne Cliford who reports on the latest news and her coverage from the President and Secretary of HHS, RFK Jr.

Corinne Cliford is an independent journalist based in Washington, D.C., and a prominent member of the White House Press Corps. Originally from Pacific Palisades, California—tragically destroyed by wildfire in January 2025 Ms. Cliford brings a personal perspective to her coverage of emergencies and national crises.

She reports on a wide range of federal news topics, covering the political spectrum from MAHA to MAGA. Known for her fearless, on-the-ground reporting, Ms. Cliford has covered major national disasters including the Los Angeles fires and Hurricane Helene in North Carolina. Her extensive field experience has made her a strong advocate for emergency preparedness.

Corinne founded the Informed News Network, a platform dedicated to delivering uncensored, direct news to the public. Her influence extends to social media, where her X account (@CorinneCliford) garners millions of views, and her Instagram (@CorinneClifordOfficial) regularly trends when she’s not being censored for her bold, controversial reporting.