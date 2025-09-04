The 51st State: Arabella: The Dark Money Network of Leftist Billionaires Transforming America

"Ever heard of Arabella Advisors? Probably not. And that's strange, since they've done a lot to destroy the world you grew up in. You should know, so read this book."

-Tucker Carlson

Scott Walter, author of Arabella: The Dark Money Network of Leftist Billionaires Secretly Transforming America, is president of Capital Research Center. He served in the George W. Bush Administration as Special Assistant to the President for Domestic Policy and was vice president at the Philanthropy Roundtable, editing Philanthropy magazine and producing donor guidebooks on aid to the poor, public policy research, and other topics. Walter has testified on “dark money” nonprofits to the US House and Senate, IRS, and state legislatures. He has written for and been quoted in such outlets as the New York Times, Washington Post, Wall Street Journal, and the Chronicle of Philanthropy.