Jason Q Citizen & The 51st State

Transcript
The 51st State: A world without cancer

With John Richardson of the Richardson Nutritional Center
Jason Q Citizen
Aug 27, 2025
John A. Richardson, Jr., Founder and Chief Visionary Officer of Operation World Without Cancer and Founder of Richardson Nutritional Center, is the son of Dr. John A. Richardson, MD—a California physician who, in the 1970s, was raided, arrested, and ultimately stripped of his medical license for offering a natural cancer therapy known as Laetrile, or Vitamin B17, to more than six thousand patients.

What began as a fight for his patients’ right to choose became a battle against government overreach, media smear campaigns, and the systemic suppression of natural healing alternatives.

Today, John Jr. carries that mission forward—sharing the untold history, championing medical freedom, and shining a light on the many hidden natural treatments that offer hope in the fight against cancer. His goal: to help make a world without cancer not just a dream, but a reality.

