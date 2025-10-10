Jason Q Citizen & The 51st State

Jason Q Citizen & The 51st State

Steven Nowakowski: Environmental Accountability - Truth Map + NEWS

The 51st State EP 40 - News and interview
Jason Q Citizen
Oct 10, 2025
Headlines:

Hamas acknowledges end of war as Gazans celebrates ceasefire

Letitia James indicted on one count of mortgage fraud

Trump aims up at Chicago

Australian conservationist and photographer holds government to account with a map of the environmental scarring of the Australian landscape with renewables map.

What is wrongs? Who is to blame? Why it continues to happen, what the solutions are.

Go to Steven’s website ———————>

HERE

Go to the interactive Truth Map ——-→

DOWN HERE

