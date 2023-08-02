Sebastian Gorka weighs in on the Biden Family and the Globalist plot against Hungary
My interview with the former Deputy Assistant to President Donald Trump
On Tuesday, Australian time, my producer and I were chatting about the news of the day and Bill suggested we reach out to Sebastian Gorka who has Hungarian heritage about that country being pushed back against by the European Union who is lining up a plan to prevent Hungary from fulfilling its duty, taking it in turns to be the EU president.
In the conve…