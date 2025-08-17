Richard Gage - 9/11 Truth

In 2024 Richard Gage gave a 50 minute presentation on TNT Radio, the only time we ever gave a guest control of the presentation where he put up on screen the graphics and clips he wanted to show the audience. It was details rich and compulsory for viewing for those wanting to know the facts that have been ignored in this truly devastating moment for the world, when we learnt how easily in the face of ‘organized terror’ our freedoms would be eroded to protect us, from who?

If you would like to watch the full interview and dozens of others from my back catalog of the best of hundreds of interviews from TNT and others, please consider supporting independent media and subscribing at the low rate of $51 for an entire year.

Richard Gage, AIA is an architect of 30 years from the San Francisco Bay Area, a member of the American Institute of Architects, and the founder and former CEO of Architects & Engineers for 9/11 Truth - now independent at RichardGage911.org.

He, along with his courageous wife Gail, continues to lead the charge toward a real investigation into the destruction of all three World Trade Center skyscrapers on 9/11 - with weekly video podcast on RichardGage911:UNLEASHED!, periodic conferences such as 9/11CON and the 9/11 Truth Film Festival, weekly TV & Radio Interviews, and monthly speaking engagements.

—

Gail and I here at RichardGage911 are delighted to announce that US Senator Ron Johnson will speak LIVE at Turning the Tide: 9/11 Justice in 2025,

a momentous three‑day conference taking place September 10–12, 2025, at ‘Friends Meeting’ of Washington in Washington, DC.

And then we got confirmation that former Democratic presidential candidate Dennis Kucinich, a 16-year Congressman from Ohio, renowned for his anti-war stances,

and former Congressman Curt Weldon, who reignited the push for 9/11 justice with his call for a presidential 9/11 commission on Tucker Carlson’s podcast this spring,

will also be speaking! How fortunate are we this year to have these powerful political figures behind a new 9/11 investigation?! Come and meet them. Thank them for taking a mighty stand. All of them are being attacked and will now be even more so by the mainstream media. Please support them by supporting this conference!