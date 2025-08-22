Richard Gage 9/11 - Full interview

Richard Gage, AIA is an architect of 30 years from the San Francisco Bay Area, a member of the American Institute of Architects, and the founder and former CEO of Architects & Engineers for 9/11 Truth - now independent at RichardGage911.org.

He, along with his courageous wife Gail, continues to lead the charge toward a real investigation into the destruction of all three World Trade Center skyscrapers on 9/11 - with weekly video podcast on RichardGage911:UNLEASHED!, periodic conferences such as 9/11CON and the 9/11 Truth Film Festival, weekly TV & Radio Interviews, and monthly speaking engagements.

During his architectural career, he has worked most types of building construction, including numerous fire-proofed, steel-framed buildings—most recently a $400M mixed-use urban project with 1.2 million square feet of retail, 320,000 square feet of mid-rise office space and parking structure, altogether consisting of about 1,200 tons of steel framing.

