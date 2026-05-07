Jason Q Citizen

Jason Q Citizen

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Rich lefties are the problem: Interest rates, overspending, injustice, imperfect information

EP3994: J & J News
Jason Q Citizen's avatar
Jason Q Citizen
May 07, 2026

Clif High population war versus replacement theory

RBA raises interest rates to curb spending on people who have no money

The tragedy of Alice Springs camps

DOJ Subpoeanas election workers in Fulton County

Twin borthers Joe and Jim Hoft of The Gateway Pundit both in hospital

Nancy Mace names politicans who had hush money paid on their behalf

Pastor teels the world, the US government told religious leaderts it will tell the world about UFOs which could upend biblical belief

The threat of AI amidst its role in ET disclosure

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