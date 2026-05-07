Rich lefties are the problem: Interest rates, overspending, injustice, imperfect information

Clif High population war versus replacement theory
RBA raises interest rates to curb spending on people who have no money
The tragedy of Alice Springs camps
DOJ Subpoeanas election workers in Fulton County
Twin borthers Joe and Jim Hoft of The Gateway Pundit both in hospital
Nancy Mace names politicans who had hush money paid on their behalf
Pastor teels the world, the US government told religious leaderts it will tell the world about UFOs which could upend biblical belief
The threat of AI amidst its role in ET disclosure
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