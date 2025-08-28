Red Pilled! Dr Suneel Dhand Full Interview

Dr. Suneel Dhand is a board-certified internal medicine physician specializing in metabolic health and lifestyle medicine. Born in London, he graduated from Cardiff University’s medical school before completing his residency in Baltimore, Maryland. Currently practicing in the northeastern U.S., Dr. Dhand has over 20 years of experience.

Passionate about preventive medicine, he is a health entrepreneur, avid writer, public speaker certified personal trainer, advocating for real food, exercise, and stress reduction to optimize health and owner of an immensely popular YouTube channel that speaks to all of us who have trusted out intuition long enough to know we have been shortchanged by the system that is clearly broken.

