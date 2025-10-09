Professor Chandra Wickramasinghe MBE on The 51st State - 3iAtlas and Cometary Panspermia - Interstellar life

World renowned Astrobiologist Professor Chandra Wickramasinghe, MBE, PhD, ScD who has been an Honorary Professor at the University of Buckingham since 2011 is a world-renowned astrophysicist and a pioneer of astrobiology.

In 1977 together with the late Sir Fred Hoyle he proposed the theory of cometary panspermia - the theory that comets carry the seeds of life and that life is distributed throughout the Universe.

Discoveries in astronomy, geology and astronomy continue to provide evidence in support his theory known as cometary panspermia.

He was a former Fellow of Jesus College Cambridge and a Founder Member of the Institute of Astronomy in Cambridge (1963-1973).

From 1973-2010 he was a Professor at Cardiff University. He has published over 350 peer-reviewed papers in scientific journals and over 30 books.