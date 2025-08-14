Preview: Dr Shankara Chetty

Here I present to you a preview of my interview with Dr Shankara Chetty from South Africa. Many followers have told me this was one of if not the best interview I have done.

Look out for the full interview to be released this Sunday (for Paid Subscribers only)

Note, if you were a paid subscriber to TDA and did not get COMPLIMENTARY upgrade to JasonQCitizen.Substack.com, please send me a message