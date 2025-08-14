Jason Q Citizen & The 51st State

Jason Q Citizen & The 51st State

Playback speed
×
Share post
Share post at current time
0:00
/
0:00
Transcript
2
1

Preview: Dr Shankara Chetty

From the vault
Jason Q Citizen's avatar
Jason Q Citizen
Aug 14, 2025
2
1
Share
Transcript

Here I present to you a preview of my interview with Dr Shankara Chetty from South Africa. Many followers have told me this was one of if not the best interview I have done.

Look out for the full interview to be released this Sunday (for Paid Subscribers only)

Note, if you were a paid subscriber to TDA and did not get COMPLIMENTARY upgrade to JasonQCitizen.Substack.com, please send me a message

Jason Q Citizen & The 51st State is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support my work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.

Discussion about this video

User's avatar
© 2025 Jason Q Citizen
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture