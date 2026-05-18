President Trump posts image beside an Extra Terrestrial as Murdoch news publishes headline Alien species story

The United States has recovered four distinct species of extraterrestrial biological life from crashed UFOs, a former CIA-funded government researcher has sensationally claimed.

Dr. Hal Puthoff, a Stanford-trained quantum physicist and former adviser to the Advanced Aerospace Weapon System Applications Program (AAWSAP), made the claim during an appearance on Steve Bartlett’s The Diary of a CEO podcast alongside Age of Disclosure director Dan Farah.“People who have been involved in recoveries have said there are at least four types. Four separate types,” the 89-year-old said. “Now, I have not had direct access to that, but I believe the people who I talked to — four separate types of life.”Puthoff did not describe the species in detail.

However, his longtime collaborator and former AAWSAP colleague, Dr. Eric Davis, previously identified them as Grays, Nordics, Insectoids, and Reptilians.

According to Davis, each of these biological entities has two arms and two legs and a generally humanoid appearance. He has stated that the Reptilians and Nordics are roughly human-sized, standing around 6 feet (1.8 metres) tall.

Davis made these claims at a 2025 UAP Disclosure Fund meeting attended by Representatives Nancy Mace, Anna Paulina Luna, and Eric Burlison.

(Image) Dr Eric Davis

President Donald Trump posted this image of what appears to be a full sized gray alien, which differs from the smaller sized gray aliens that flew the craft Bob Lazar describes he worked on at S4, Papoose Lake.

Other smaller gray aliens or J-Rod EBEs

The 1953 Kingman UFO incident refers to an alleged flying saucer crash near Kingman, Arizona on May 21, 1953. It is considered one of the most well-documented UFO crashes in the US, involving the recovery of a metallic, oval/teardrop-shaped craft about 30 feet in diameter. The craft was reportedly crewed by three extraterrestrial biological entities known as J-Rods from the future. Two survived (a P-45 and a P-52 named Chi’el’ah), while one died on impact.A recovery team of around 40 scientists, including Arthur Stancil and Leonard Stringfield, allegedly studied the craft and occupants. The event is said to have contributed to classified programs like Project Aquarius and advanced propulsion research. The story gained renewed attention through Dan Burisch’s revelations in the 2000s and Christopher Mellon’s 2024 release of related government messages.

Above: CGI depiction of the crash landed UFO

Meanwhile, a new film featuring accurate CGI imagery of exactly how Bob Lazar described his time at Papoose Lake within the Area 51 secret military base was released in April this year.

The movie is a ground breaker and you can see part of it in the video above.

Next month, 49 years after Steven Spielberg released his groundbreaking movie,Close Encounters of The Third Kind, he will release Disclosure Day.

Are we being primed for the truth at last?