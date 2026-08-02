Politics is no longer Left versus Right. Those labels are exhausted shells. The true contest is older, deeper, and more revealing: Subservient versus Independent.

One force seeks to kneel. The other refuses to.

The Subservient

They are the compliant, the deferential, the obedient.

They are the docile who prefer the comfort of the chain to the weight of decision.

They are the servile who measure virtue by how completely they surrender judgment to the collective, the party, the expert, the priesthood of the state.

They are the subordinate who call dependence “safety” and call freedom “selfishness.”

They are the yielding, the conformist, the ones who find identity in the script handed to them and peace in the applause of the approved.

In religious language they are those who trade the image of God for the security of the herd. They prefer the known master to the unknown responsibility of standing alone before the Creator. Their creed is submission dressed as solidarity.

The Independent

They are the self-reliant, the autonomous, the unbound.

They are the sovereign who accept that no earthly authority is final.

They are the self-governing who understand that liberty is not granted by parliaments but inherent, and therefore fragile.

They are the free-thinking who would rather risk error than outsource conscience.

They are the self-sufficient who know that a man who cannot stand alone will eventually kneel to whoever promises to carry him.

In religious language they are those who remember that the same God who commands love also commands truth, and that truth often requires the solitary walk. Their creed is responsibility before the face of eternity, not applause before the face of the age.

These two forces now define every institution, every policy, every cultural battle. One side multiplies rules, narratives, and dependencies so that fewer people need to think or choose. The other side insists that the human person was made for agency, for moral risk, for the dignity of saying “I will answer for this myself.”

The Subservient offer belonging at the price of the soul’s posture.

The Independent offer freedom at the price of comfort.

There is no third force. Every political question is only this question restated: Will the people be trained to kneel, or will they be left free to stand?

You choose.

Independent people are not a single type. Drawing from the philosophy of personal autonomy (self-rule, endorsement of one’s own motives, resistance to unreflective conformity or external control), they can be usefully divided into several overlapping but distinct categories. Each reflects a different emphasis within the broader commitment to living as the author of one’s own life rather than a subordinate to institutions, trends, or authorities.

These are ideal types, not rigid boxes. Real people often blend traits. Percentages and demographic notes below are illustrative approximations relative to Australia’s enrolled voting population (roughly 18.3–18.4 million adults as of mid-2026). They draw on patterns in education, occupation, location, age, and self-employment data rather than claiming precise polling of “independence.”

1. Self-Reliant Practitioners

Core orientation: Practical self-sufficiency and economic agency.

Personality and synonyms: Resourceful, industrious, self-sufficient, enterprising, hands-on. They measure independence by the ability to provide for themselves and their households without dependence on large institutions or ongoing state support. They value competence, personal responsibility, and the dignity of “being one’s own boss.”

Example demographics in the Australian voting population:

Concentrated among the ~7–8% of employed people who are independent contractors or sole traders (around 1.1 million nationally in recent data), plus many small-business owners. Over-represented in trades, construction, agriculture, and regional service industries. More common among men than women (though female sole-trader numbers have grown), and higher among those aged 35–64 who have accumulated skills and capital. Stronger presence in regional and outer-suburban Australia than in dense inner-city electorates. Often non-university educated or TAFE/trade qualified. They form a meaningful slice of the voting public—likely in the low-to-mid teens of percent when including related self-employed and small-employer households—who prioritise policies that reduce barriers to running their own affairs.

2. Free-Thinking Reasoners

Core orientation: Intellectual and moral self-governance.

Personality and synonyms: Reflective, critical, autonomous of mind, independent-minded, non-conformist in thought. They insist on examining claims for themselves rather than accepting institutional or cultural orthodoxy. Autonomy here is exercised through second-order endorsement of one’s beliefs and values (echoing hierarchical theories of autonomy).

Example demographics:

Disproportionately found among university-educated professionals and the growing share of adults with bachelor degrees or higher (approaching or exceeding one-third of the adult population). More visible in capital-city professional and knowledge-economy roles, though not limited to them. Span a wide age range but are noticeable among mid-career and older professionals who have moved beyond youthful conformity. They appear across income bands yet lean toward middle-to-higher earners who have the education and cognitive resources to sustain independent analysis. In voting terms they are a minority within the broader independent-leaning cohort, but an influential one in public debate and among those who reject both major-party machines and populist collectivism.

3. Sovereign Traditionalists

Core orientation: Personal and communal sovereignty against centralised control.

Personality and synonyms: Self-governing, unbound by distant authority, steadfast, particularist, rooted. They prize the right to order their own lives, families, and local communities according to inherited or chosen standards rather than uniform national or global prescriptions. Independence is tied to place, history, and resistance to over-reaching institutions.

Example demographics:

Over-represented in rural and regional Australia, among older age cohorts (especially 50+), and among those without university degrees. Stronger in outer-suburban and provincial areas where cost-of-living pressures and distance from elite institutions foster scepticism of centralised solutions. Includes many long-term residents of non-metropolitan electorates and some higher-income but culturally traditional households. This group forms a substantial portion of the more independent-leaning electorate outside the inner cities—often visible in support for minor parties or independents that emphasise local control and personal liberty—though exact shares fluctuate with economic conditions.

4. Authentic Seekers

Core orientation: Existential ownership of one’s life project.

Personality and synonyms: Authentic, self-directed, unbound by scripts, exploratory, responsible for meaning. They reject both subservient conformity and unexamined traditional roles, seeking to live deliberately according to values they have actively chosen. This category draws more from existential and relational autonomy traditions: independence is not isolation but honest self-authorship within relationships.

Example demographics:

More common among younger and mid-life voters (roughly 25–45), including a noticeable share of Gen Z and millennials who are entrepreneurial or sceptical of large institutions. Includes many who are self-employed or career-switchers, renters in growth corridors, and those balancing family with personal projects. Educationally mixed—some highly educated, others practically oriented—but united by a desire to avoid both bureaucratic dependence and cultural scripts. They are a rising presence in the voting population as younger cohorts enlarge, particularly in outer-metropolitan and lifestyle regional areas, though still a minority overall.

These categories illustrate that “Independent” people vary in how they express self-rule—through practical provision, critical thought, rooted sovereignty, or existential authenticity. In the Australian context they are scattered across age, education, location, and occupation rather than concentrated in any single demographic bloc. What unites them is the refusal to treat external authority or unexamined social pressure as the final word on how to live.

As the old paradigms die out and are replaced by the restructuring of political thought, third parties will seek to merge rather than resist and coalitions will form as allies working together for a common outcome to defend the higher ideals of independence above all else whilst not hindering the very idea of being independent.

Is it any wonder we have had such a hard time organising?

New thinking is essential. Whilst the rise of One Nation provides an opportunity of something new it is a start but not complete or entire as it stands. For Pauline Hanson to insist that all gains are hers and hers alone will ultimately facilitate fracture and undermining from within. Because it is organic but accidental in that it became an obvious alternative without the obvious restructure and design.

It does not yet have enough candidates nor fully functioning executive or rank and file membership. It needs to realise this and mature in the process if it is going to solve the problem of the subservient ruling us.