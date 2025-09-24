Hello subscribers,

Regrettably there will be no news today.

Stories that I planned to cover and which you can follow online were:

1 President Trump at the UN : Israel/ Palestine, Ukraine/ Russia, Renewables, Open Borders, AI to control public decision making (as opposed to private citizens)

2 Trump Albo meeting scheduled for October

3 Mahmoud Abbas demands £2 Trillion reparations from UK for Palestine which equates to £28,500 per UK citizen.

4 Google / YouTube admission the Biden / Harris Administration forced their hand to censor dissenters stating many accounts would be reinstated and external fact checkers banned.

5 The Charlie Kirk trapdoor and the video showing a holographic camera directly over Charlie’s head

6 Fallout from Tylenol/ Panadol statement to limit or stop usage in pregnancy and the pathway in which that reduces glutathione on the body. potentially opening a pathway to autism as the first step in exposing the role vaccines play in detrimental long term effects that has been a taboo along with the removal of aluminium and mercury on going.

7 Jimmy Kimmel’s return and those syndicators who will not be showing his content

-

The battle lines are drawn, the various players on the world stage have shown their hand, Canada, France, Australia and the Uk have decided to support a Palestinian State whilst the US has not. Here in Australia, we are expected to follow along.

Calls against Zionism are causing industrial deafness, yet Albo has been wrong on just about everything else.

It is confusing, there are still hostages in captivity.

In Australia, we can only influence and watch on as the stage is set. Accountability is coming, facilities are also going to be put in place to insure that.

There can be no status quo.

Hang in there. It’s painful, arduous and always slower than we want.

But have a great day,

Jason

Nicholas Hulscher's article