Jason Q Citizen

Jason Q Citizen

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carla
4d

But I also think he should have left mainstream break his contract and deal with the $$ consequences like we all had to during covid.

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carla
4d

I agree with jason re carl

He has a great opportunity to inform and educate the msm followers in his podcasts.

Besides there are so many people now regretting their choices. Isn’t that a good thing

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