J & J News in 3 segments (Congress Me Too - Trump wealth plans - Geelong oil refinery fire - Who earns more? Average workers or avereage NDIS recipient?)

Part One:
Eric Swalwell resigns, Congressional Me Too creates new Epstein narrative
PETA gets vile
Hillary’s server in foreign hands and possibly retrievable - John Solomon
Weiner laptop may confirm facts
Outrage of Trump’s Jesus meme
Part Two:
Trump making world wealthier
Iran’s nuclear program real
Geelong oil refinery fire
Solar panel waste and no plans from Labor or Greens - hypocrisy - Gerard Rennick
Understanding Trump’s move remaking the world away from the Globalist Empire.
Part Three:
Ireland to strike over attacks by government on farmers and truckies as 50% of petrol stations without fuel
Huge tax refunds in the US whilst huge tax hikes in Australia aimed at self funding retirees which will limit wealth creation
Whilst median income nears $75,000, NDIS average recipient gets $84,500 showing limits on NDIS sustainability long term.
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