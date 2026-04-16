J & J News in 3 segments (Congress Me Too - Trump wealth plans - Geelong oil refinery fire - Who earns more? Average workers or avereage NDIS recipient?)

Part One:

Eric Swalwell resigns, Congressional Me Too creates new Epstein narrative

PETA gets vile

Hillary’s server in foreign hands and possibly retrievable - John Solomon

Weiner laptop may confirm facts

Outrage of Trump’s Jesus meme

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Part Two:

Trump making world wealthier

Iran’s nuclear program real

Geelong oil refinery fire

Solar panel waste and no plans from Labor or Greens - hypocrisy - Gerard Rennick

Understanding Trump’s move remaking the world away from the Globalist Empire.

Part Three:

Ireland to strike over attacks by government on farmers and truckies as 50% of petrol stations without fuel

Huge tax refunds in the US whilst huge tax hikes in Australia aimed at self funding retirees which will limit wealth creation

Whilst median income nears $75,000, NDIS average recipient gets $84,500 showing limits on NDIS sustainability long term.