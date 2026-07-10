Jason Q Citizen

Jason Q Citizen

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Hinch hears my covid vaccine argument and concedes...

The purpose of journalism is to present competing facts and for the consumer to draw their own conclusions.
Jason Q Citizen's avatar
Jason Q Citizen
Jul 10, 2026

When I told friends and colleagues I had secured an interview with Derryn Hinch last year, some people suggested or even demanded that I attack for him his stance on the jab.

As an upstart talking to a king, there was no way I would behave like that. But 50 minutes into a 65 minute interview, I approached the subject from a personal level and then presented fact after fact in support of my argument.

This is a 9 minute segment from my interview with a major mainstream journalist, in his day bigger than Karl Stefanovic who heard me out and his reply, telling, a man of his convictions but a true journalist by any definition. A giant in a generation filled with mice.

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