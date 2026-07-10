Hinch hears my covid vaccine argument and concedes...

When I told friends and colleagues I had secured an interview with Derryn Hinch last year, some people suggested or even demanded that I attack for him his stance on the jab.



As an upstart talking to a king, there was no way I would behave like that. But 50 minutes into a 65 minute interview, I approached the subject from a personal level and then presented fact after fact in support of my argument.



This is a 9 minute segment from my interview with a major mainstream journalist, in his day bigger than Karl Stefanovic who heard me out and his reply, telling, a man of his convictions but a true journalist by any definition. A giant in a generation filled with mice.