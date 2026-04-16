Government limits and punishes self funded retirees ahead of May budget...(6 minutes)

Government limits and punishes self funded retirees ahead of May budget...

In the 1980’s Labor treasurer Paul Keating introduced compulsory superannuation to create self funded retirees largely due to an ageing population and lack of funds to support an aged pension in the future. We are now at that point where these people are preparing for retirement. He also deregulated the financial sector to allow international competition from overseas banks and NBFI’s to make borrowing for property cheaper and available to more people.

This led to massive property investment and price growth notwithstanding periods of oversupply (bad for investors, good for renters) then undersupply like we have today. (Bad for buyers and renters, good for those cashing out)

With it’s ‘Big Australia’ policy, both Liberal and Labor governments have in succession drastically increased immigration to offset the reduction in the native birthrate with our population growing significantly in real terms.

This has created a property shortage which the RBA governor has confirmed that the government is falling short by some 260,000 properties short of its own targets.

Rather than increase supply, it relaxed convention and encouraged more buyers through its shared equity scheme and 5% deposit plan which effectively makes the government its own LMI insurer. There is nothing wrong with making conditions easier for first home buyers to enter the market, but at what cost?

Now, in the May budget it is set to reveal its next trick, turning younger Australians against their parents generation by coining the term, ‘intergenerational wealth’ to justify changing the rules on negative gearing to limit it two properties per family. Mums and dads typically invest together. Further they also plan to increase capital gains tax where a property held for more than 12 months was subject to a discount of 50% of the gain not being counted against one’s income for that tax year.

In this video I explain the facts and the figures as we compare it to the NDIS property investment model whilst comparing the median income of Australians to the average NDIS package. Can you guess who receives more?

If the solution is to release more properties to purchase then what will it do rents if A) there are fewer properties to rent where the vacancy rate is already less than 1% and B) if there are no expenses deductibility for rental losses?

Merge or Die.