If you have not seen the news today, the world is being softened up for the imminent arrests of very highly powerful people, all the way up to not one but two president’s of the United States, Barack Hussein Obama and William Jefferson Clinton, though the latter has been subpoenaed before the House Oversight Committee in relation to the Epstein files. This is potentially the biggest news day of our lives and I will try and wrap it up in a single post for you.

BREAKING NEWS: The U.S. House Oversight committee has voted to subpoena Bill and Hillary Clinton to testify in front of Congress as part of the investigation into the Jeffery Epstein files

The House Oversight Committee will issue a subpoena to the Justice Department to release the Epstein files after a subcommittee vote on the matter today, a committee spokesperson said.

The committee will also issue subpoenas to Bill and Hillary Clinton, James Comey, Loretta Lynch, Eric Holder, Merrick Garland, Robert Mueller, William Barr, Jeff Sessions, and Alberto Gonzales.

Meanwhile, Ghislaine Maxwell has also been called to testify before the House Committee

Meanwhile an Obama appointed Judge has refused to release the Epstein Grand Jury testimonies.

TREASON:

Meanwhile, Director of National Intelligence has released the declassified document showing how the Obama Admininstration knowingly avoided evidence that showed there was no Russian influence, but worse than that, that Russia held onto damaging information on Hillary Clinton, that if used would have been damaging to her countering the argument that Russia was working for Trump (or Trump was working for Russia)

Here is the document

DNI Gabbard explaining the lack of plausibility in the argument about Russian influence but then not using damning information.

Damning and comprehensive evidence was released that shows the oppositie fo what the American people were told. Here Tulsi Gabbard lays it out for you.

A White House reporter then asks if Obama will be referred for criminal prosectution and if that crime can be defined as treason.

How serious is thisin historic terms? Could you compare this to Watergate?

Soon, the world will be astonished to learn how badly they have been hoodwinked.

Meanwhile over at the United Nations a judge has ruled that climate change is so bad and dangerous, that all countries are compelled to taking massive action.

For the record, the US is withdrawing from UNESCO, one wonders how soon before it withdraws altogether.

And if that were not enough, Candace Owens is being sued for defamation for accusing the French first lady of being a man.

French President Emmanuel Macron and his wife Brigitte are suing conservative influencer Candace Owens for defamation. The lawsuit, filed in Delaware, claims Owens has spread falsehoods, asserting that Brigitte is male and was born as Jean-Michel

Whils none of this news eminates from Australia, it all affects us. Primarily through breach of trust and subversion of democracy where transparency is paramount.

Meanwhile science is exposed as if man made climate change has not already been debunked, at the very least, people can have their say as their rightw are meant to be trampled to slow the heat.

