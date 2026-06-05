Fire and Fury - Josh and Jason go nuclear on everyone. In Australia, US and UK

John Bolton pleads guilty to 18 count indictment. Will he do time?

UK on fire as Henry Nowak tragedy exposes imbalance in justice as all discrimination is not equal as US Department of State shows support.

Anthony Albanese pushes houses policy despite backlash and robbing Peter to not pay Paul as Barnaby Joyce makes John Hewson like gaffe. Will this promote the “One Nation is not fit to govern” line? Should One Nation push for a merge and strengthen their stocks?

This leads Jason to ask, are we in an abusive relationship with our government?

Bondi hero charged with assaulting his father whilst brothers separately in court over trying to get 100k each from Ahmed.

US signs ceasefire deal between Israel and Lebanon. So will those who argue Netanyahu controls Trump eat their words?

Merge or Die out soon.