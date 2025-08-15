Dr William Makis with Jason Olbourne

Here are excerpts from two interviews with Dr William Makis I did.
The first is abut turbo cancers and the second about autopsies that also includes information about when these people died and how they were disguised by the 14 day window after vaccination where people were still labelled unvaccinated.
Jason Q Citizen & The 51st State is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support my work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.
Let me know if you want to see the full interviews in the comments please?
Share this post