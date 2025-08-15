Jason Q Citizen & The 51st State

Jason Q Citizen & The 51st State

Dr William Makis with Jason Olbourne

Two excerpts from the archive - Autopsies, cover-ups and Turbo cancers.
Aug 15, 2025
Here are excerpts from two interviews with Dr William Makis I did.

The first is abut turbo cancers and the second about autopsies that also includes information about when these people died and how they were disguised by the 14 day window after vaccination where people were still labelled unvaccinated.

Let me know if you want to see the full interviews in the comments please?

