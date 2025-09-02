Dr Gavin Ashenden: Full Interview TNT

Dr Gavin Ashenden was the Chaplain to Queen Elizabeth II from 2008 until 2017. He graduated from the University of Bristol with a degree in Law and subsequently did postgraduate study in the Psychology of Religion at Heythrop College in the University of London followed by a doctorate on the life and work of Charles Williams.

During the 1980’s when he was also vice-chair of Keston College, he was involved in smuggling bibles and medicine into the former Soviet Union. The experiences of being occasionally arrested and interrogated by the KGB and other security services while visiting played an important part in the development of his views on totalitarianism and awareness of the threat that Marxism posed to the faith. He is currently Associate Editor of The Catholic Herald His website is on the button below.

We have a deep and detailed conversation about Cultural Marxism, Globalism and the Islamic migration plot.