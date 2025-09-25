Del Bigtree on Weekends with Jason Olbourne

In this interview with Del Bigtree, I did in 2024, we discussed amongst many things, the movie he produced called Vaxxed that became the most controversial documentary in history. We also discussed Robert De Niro’s position, along with his personal thoughts before his sudden change of mind before Del reveals the reality.

This is so important, because today, Robert De Niro exposed himself as both weak and compromised in this clip below on Jimmy Kimmel’s return.

I thought it apt to present my full interview with Del for you to enjoy.

Below the pathetic Robert De Niro whose own son has autism and for whom he wanted the movie shown in the first place.