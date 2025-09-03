Covid Vaccine Injury and the odd Two Week window - why? (Supplementary to today's news)

Many have inquired as to why there was a two week window where statisticians would not classify one as fully vaccinated after receiving a shot?

Was it that the vaccine peddlers did not want to show there were people catching the virus, being hospitalized and possibly even dying from the virus before it fully kicked in and the body could somehow use its received antibodies to fully expel the virus?

It never made sense. Now Dr David Martin has exposed the scientific fraud that was used to cover up vaccine injury during this period immediately after receiving the jab that meant that if one showed injury symptoms the stats would show they had not received an effective dose…