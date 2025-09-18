CLO Special: Craig Kelly on The 51st State

Craig Kelly become the MP for Hughes in 2010 in the south of the Sydney Metropolitan area.

He held the seat through three re-lections. Ultimately it would be for standing up against the globalist hive mind during covid where our rights were stripped amidst a lack of scrutiny towards a very dubious narrative that resulted in him leaving the party to sit on his own before a period of working within the three Senate parties fighting for real Australia and defending our way of life whilst exposing a plot to undermine it.

Craig Kelly stood up for Australian coal, our right to bodily autonomy, climate zealotry and credentialism that has been used to snuff our inquiry and dissent amidst the greatest shift in power away from the people toward the centralization of power.

The Liberal Party suggests the cost of Net Zero is too high amidst a potential policy shift. Anthony Albanese fails to secure a Defence Treaty with PNG following another failure to secure an agreement with Vanuatu. Former Liberal Party MP for Hughes, Craig Kelly issues 10 point plan strategy to consolidate Conservative movement in a second Menzies moment. Is this possible? He joins me to discuss.