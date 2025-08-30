Charles Ortel is an American financial analyst, investor, and investigative journalist known for his critical examinations of corporate and charitable financial practices. He gained prominence for his detailed investigations into alleged fraud at the Clinton Foundation, which he has described as a massive charity fraud network, claims he has pursued since around 2015. Ortel’s background includes a B.A. from Yale University and an MBA from Harvard Business School, followed by a career in finance. He worked as a Managing Director at Dillon Read, an investment bank, and later at Newport Value Partners, a firm he founded in 2007 to provide research to executives and investment firms. Earlier, he was President of The Chart Group from 1994 to 2002, where he managed various investment funds.

Before his focus on the Clinton Foundation, Ortel earned a reputation for uncovering financial discrepancies at General Electric (GE) prior to its stock decline in 2008, a feat that bolstered his credibility as an analyst.

The Sunday Times of London once called him "one of the finest analysts of financial statements on the planet" in a 2009 article about AIG’s troubles.

Since shifting to investigative journalism, he has contributed to outlets like The Washington Times, American Thinker, and Breitbart, often focusing on economic policy, geopolitics, and alleged corruption. Ortel positions himself as politically independent, conservative on economic issues, and socially open-minded, with a stated mission to expose financial misconduct and push for accountability.

