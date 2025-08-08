Channel 51 News: WRMI Radio edition

Friday August 8th, 2025
Mark Bouris warns government is on the wrong track worth half of working-age dependent on government as their main source of income.
Albanese government set to delay tax reform until after next election
Trump Putin Zelensky meeting to end war now looking very promising
Pam Bondi announces $50 million reward for information leading to arrest of Venezuelan President for drug crimes
Netanyahu explains plans for Gaza
Stephen Miller explains how many congressional seats are controlled by illegal voting.
Superman actor Dean Cain joins ICE
Nancy Pelosi pushing ahead with trying to Federalise Gender Affirming Care
and YOUR SAY…viewers comments included on topics of the week
Jason Q Citizen & The 51st State is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support my work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.
Share this post