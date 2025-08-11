Jason Q Citizen & The 51st State

Channel 51 News: WRMI Radio edition
Channel 51 News: WRMI Radio edition

Monday AUGUST 11TH, 2025
Jason Q Citizen
Aug 11, 2025
Transcript

Headlines:

Europe’s leaders raise pressure on Trump to involve Ukraine in Putin talks

Economists once again favouring rate cut tomorrow at RBA meeting

Productivity commission calls for user charges on EVs

Netanyahu says Israel controlling Gaza only way despite backlash

Trump vows to take back DC and relocate homeless immediately

US House Oversight Committee now looking at Biden cognitive testing

Counterterrorism and Special Ops deployed to protect Ghislaine Maxwell

JD Vance says indictments needed on Russiagate to prevent it happening ever again

Dr William Makis facing personal ban and Ivermectin ban by Alberta Premier

RFK Jr questions economics of vaccine medicine obscuring doctor's duties.

Japanese jab study finds 600,000 deaths amongst 25 million recipients

