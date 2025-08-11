Channel 51 News: WRMI Radio edition

Headlines:
Europe’s leaders raise pressure on Trump to involve Ukraine in Putin talks
Economists once again favouring rate cut tomorrow at RBA meeting
Productivity commission calls for user charges on EVs
Netanyahu says Israel controlling Gaza only way despite backlash
Trump vows to take back DC and relocate homeless immediately
US House Oversight Committee now looking at Biden cognitive testing
Counterterrorism and Special Ops deployed to protect Ghislaine Maxwell
JD Vance says indictments needed on Russiagate to prevent it happening ever again
Dr William Makis facing personal ban and Ivermectin ban by Alberta Premier
RFK Jr questions economics of vaccine medicine obscuring doctor's duties.
Japanese jab study finds 600,000 deaths amongst 25 million recipients
