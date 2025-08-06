Channel 51 News WRMI Radio edition

Headlines:
Albo said to be working with French President Macron on two state solution for Palestine
Australian boys mesmerized by gambling as cost of living crunch crushes them
RFK Jr announces the suspension of 22 MRNA vaccines currently under development
House Oversight Committee announces the subpoenas of the Clinton's and others to appear in relation their knowledge of the Epstein files.
Tulsi Gabbard addresses denials and behavior of Deep State players as noose tightens
Diddy formally requests pardon from President Trump
DOGE worker known as ‘big balls’ bashed in Washington DC
Mark Carney attends rally and takes interesting photo
Jason Q Citizen & The 51st State is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support my work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.
Share this post