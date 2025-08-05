Jason Q Citizen & The 51st State

Jason Q Citizen & The 51st State

Jason Q Citizen & The 51st State
Jason Q Citizen & The 51st State
Channel 51 News: WRMI Radio edition
0:00
-29:23

Channel 51 News: WRMI Radio edition

August 5th, 2025 - with Jason Olbourne (Audio)
Jason Q Citizen's avatar
Jason Q Citizen
Aug 05, 2025
Share
Transcript

News Headlines:

Albo to lift student migration in take

New AFP Commissioner announced

Murder in small South Australian town leaves community reeling

QLD premier under siege for location of Olympic stadium

You can listen in via Spreaker HERE to yesterday’s show

Nyrstar Bailout by S.A government

Israel to occupy Gaza in order to get hostages out

600 former Israeli security write open letter to Trump to end war

Pam Bondi moves to grand jury for Russiagate suspects

US MSM in denial but reporting the story

Jasmine Crockett goes full cooker

Jason Q Citizen & The 51st State is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support my work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.

Discussion about this episode

User's avatar
© 2025 Jason Q Citizen
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture