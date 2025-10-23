Jason Q Citizen & The 51st State

Jason Q Citizen & The 51st State

Channel 51 News: US Report - Trump Albo and Whitlam - How so?

With Josh Bernstein
Jason Q Citizen
Oct 23, 2025
What was the significance of the Anthony Albanese’s meeting with President Trump in the White House last week?

What exactly did Peter Navarro say to the Council on Foreign Relations that has got the US working with Australia outside of the clutches of the City of London?

We peer inside the Prince Andrew scandal, we are taken inside an Antifa safehouse.

Putin threatens nuclear escalation as Trump teases Tomahawks, could this undo all of the previous work done by the peace president as the US government remains in shutdown and the Communists are set to takeover New York

Discussion about this video

