Channel 51 News: Radio Edition

Former Prime Minister John Howard speak on immigration, Net Zero, Albanese actions on Palestine and the state of the Liberal Party in Victoria and Federally.
Protests in UK and France reveal discontent with leadership
Riots in Nepal with 19 dead
Peter Schweitzer discuss George Soros and RICO
Trump calls all vaccine poison
Speaker Mike Johnson reminds us Trump was an FBI informant on Jeffrey Epstein as mainstream media plays gotcha over supposed Trump Epstein birthday card
RFK Jr addresses hundreds of thousands of unaccompanied children lost in the USA
