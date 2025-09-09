Jason Q Citizen & The 51st State

Channel 51 News: Radio Edition
Channel 51 News: Radio Edition

Tuesday September 9th, 2025
Jason Q Citizen
Sep 09, 2025
Former Prime Minister John Howard speak on immigration, Net Zero, Albanese actions on Palestine and the state of the Liberal Party in Victoria and Federally.

Protests in UK and France reveal discontent with leadership

Riots in Nepal with 19 dead

Peter Schweitzer discuss George Soros and RICO

Trump calls all vaccine poison

Speaker Mike Johnson reminds us Trump was an FBI informant on Jeffrey Epstein as mainstream media plays gotcha over supposed Trump Epstein birthday card

RFK Jr addresses hundreds of thousands of unaccompanied children lost in the USA

