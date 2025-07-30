Jason Q Citizen & The 51st State

Jason Q Citizen & The 51st State

Jason Q Citizen & The 51st State
Jason Q Citizen & The 51st State
Channel 51 News July 30 WRMI Global Radio 9955kHz edition
0:00
-29:25

Channel 51 News July 30 WRMI Global Radio 9955kHz edition

With Jason Olbourne
Jason Q Citizen's avatar
Jason Q Citizen
Jul 30, 2025
Share
Transcript

Major Earthquake in Far East Russia

Social Media ban for Under 16s sparks backlash and surprise alliance

Naplan results disappoint

QoVax win for 10000 who gave samples in Qld Vaccine trials as they will not be destroyed

RFK Jr identifies 8 jabs that may cause autism

Starmer calls for Palestinian state as Egypt, Qatar and Saudi Arabia call for Hamas to leave power

Ratcliffe prepares to declass Trump calls treason as he changes direction on Epstein

NY killer motive revealed

Listen LIVE to WRMI 24/7 HERE
Listen to yesterday's show on SPREAKER

Jason Q Citizen & The 51st State is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support my work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.

Discussion about this episode

User's avatar
© 2025 Jason Q Citizen
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture