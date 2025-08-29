Jason Q Citizen & The 51st State

Channel 51 News: Friday August 29th, 2025

With Jason Olbourne
Aug 29, 2025
Headlines:

Mali Freeman arrested as search for Des Freeman enters fourth day

Was it a set up or something else to advance an agenda or defend against fears of self preservation? - Dale Holmes explains

RFK Jr addresses shootings and explains not guns but psychiatric medication could be cause

RFK Jr addresses sackings and resignations at CDC and the deeply embedded malaise at the agency

Karoline Leavitt address Chicago crime situation as 6 murders occur in a week

Bob Katter as Aussie as you can get

August 31st Rallies in Australia

