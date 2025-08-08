Jason Q Citizen & The 51st State

Jason Q Citizen & The 51st State

Transcript
2

Channel 51 News: Cafe Locked Out Editon

Friday August 8th 2025 - Streaming at 6pm
Jason Q Citizen's avatar
Jason Q Citizen
Aug 08, 2025
2
Transcript

Please note: All subscribers from Daily Australian - please note they still work and are valid under Channel51. You have all been offered and given Complimentary Paid subscription to JasonQCitizen.substack.com as a bonus. Each channel will share content but have unique content as well.

HEADLINES:

Friday August 8th, 2025

Mark Bouris warns government is on the wrong track worth half of working-age dependent on government as their main source of income.

Albanese government set to delay tax reform until after next election

Trump Putin Zelensky meeting to end war now looking very promising

Pam Bondi announces $50 million reward for information leading to arrest of Venezuelan President for drug crimes

Netanyahu explains plans for Gaza

Stephen Miller explains how many congressional seats are controlled by illegal voting.

Superman actor Dean Cain joins ICE

Nancy Pelosi pushing ahead with trying to Federalise Gender Affirming Care

and YOUR SAY…viewers comments included on topics of the week

