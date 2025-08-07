Channel 51 News: Cafe Locked Out Edition

Headlines:

Queensland teachers go on strike as young teacher details the daily abuse she suffers from students (VIDEO)

META bans users under false pretenses, something your host can attest to - The Guardian

Lyme Disease claims more and more celebrity sufferers

Covid jab failures hitting mainstream news as calls for more RSV jabs to be made free - Paul Griffin

Trump to meet Putin next week with expectations war may finally reach an end (VIDEO)

Times of Israel article suggests Trump’s Epstein dramas began when he criticised Netanyahu - who holds the evidence?

Signal app CEO suggests leaving Australia if government demands encrypted files

Melbourne Lord Mayor wishes to appease Indigenous community by introducing 6 season instead of four.

Former Russiagate Special Prosecutor reported to me in home for Memory loss sufferers

Look out for money laundering charges as pressure mounts on Clinton's

Tulsi Gabbard asked about Extra Terrestrials by Miranda Devine (VIDEO)